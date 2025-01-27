Talk on Cavendish abolitionist Peter Tumbo Feb. 5

I

n honor of Black History Month, Cavendish Historical Society will present a talk at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

Several newspapers, including Vermont Watchman and State Gazette and The Liberator, reported that Peter Tumbo, a “colored man,” died at age 106 in Cavendish on Jan. 30, 1832.

Referred to as Peter Tumber in town records and as Tumbo in other sources, he survived the Middle Passage, the stage during which enslaved Africans were transported from West Africa to North America. He fought in the American Revolutionary War and spent the last 40 years of his life in Cavendish.

Was he really 106 years old when he died? That question, along with many others, will be answered.

Because Tumbo was most likely from the Tumbo region of West Africa, the program will include a discussion on the role that beads played in the slave trade. Following the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to make a bracelet or bookmark with West African beads.

This program is sponsored by a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund.

In the event of inclement weather, click here for cancellation and rescheduling information. For other information, call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.