Kids Valentine art program at S. Derry Library Feb. 8

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children of all ages to a special Valentine art program with Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Hand-dyed and decorated papers, ribbons and lace will be used to create beautiful gallery style valentines. Each family will also receive a copy of the delightful book A Pinch of Love to take home.

This free program is possible thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.