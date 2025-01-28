Kids Valentine art program at S. Derry Library Feb. 8
Press release | Jan 28, 2025 | Comments 0
The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children of all ages to a special Valentine art program with Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Hand-dyed and decorated papers, ribbons and lace will be used to create beautiful gallery style valentines. Each family will also receive a copy of the delightful book A Pinch of Love to take home.
This free program is possible thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.