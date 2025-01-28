League of Women Voters offering three $2,000 scholarships
Press release | Jan 28, 2025 | Comments 0
The Vermont Education Fund of the League of Women Voters is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of League leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to Vermont high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their teacher.
Applications, due on April 30, must be completed online by clicking here. Students need to submit two essays of 300 to 500 words, one on issues concerning voting rights and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.
The scholarship can be applied toward continuation of education in an accredited vocational, technical, or trade school and two- or four-year college or university.
Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1. Questions can be directed to Scholarship Coordinator Audrey Grant at
lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Education News • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.