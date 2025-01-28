League of Women Voters offering three $2,000 scholarships

The Vermont Education Fund of the League of Women Voters is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of League leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to Vermont high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.

Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their teacher.

Applications, due on April 30, must be completed online by clicking here. Students need to submit two essays of 300 to 500 words, one on issues concerning voting rights and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.

The scholarship can be applied toward continuation of education in an accredited vocational, technical, or trade school and two- or four-year college or university.

Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1. Questions can be directed to Scholarship Coordinator Audrey Grant at

lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.