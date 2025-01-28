Vermont Academy names new Head of School

T

he Vermont Academy Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Michael Peller as the school’s next Head of School, effective July 1. Peller brings a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of independent education and an entrepreneurial spirit to the Saxtons River private school.

He will replace Dr. Jennifer L. Zaccara, who announced last August that she was stepping down.

Peller grew up immersed in the world of independent schools on the campus of Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts, where his parents were faculty members. He began his career in education as a math teacher at Holderness School in New Hampshire and most recently was instrumental in establishing the upper school at Hillbrook School in California, demonstrating his creative and forward-thinking leadership.

Peller and his wife Kelsey expressed their excitement about joining this vibrant community and raising their two children in an environment that so strongly aligns with their values.

"From the moment I set foot on campus in December, I felt an immediate sense of belonging, a deep admiration for VA's rich history and an equally powerful excitement for the journey ahead. As I walked around campus, I saw students embodying confidence, purpose, humility and joy — a community where care for one another is at the heart of daily life. My visit left me with a sense of optimism and conviction for the future of Vermont Academy," Peller said in his message to the community.