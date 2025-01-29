College News

Madison Wilson of Chester has graduated from Vermont State University as a member of the university’s December 2024 graduating class.

The following local students earned Vermont State University President’s List recognition for the fall 2024 semester. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. They are:

Teolyn Holmes of Athens

Maggie Parker of Grafton

Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow

Madison Wilson of Chester

The following students earned Vermont State University Dean’s List honors for the fall 2024 semester. To qualify for this academic designation, students must maintain full-time status and achieve a 3.5 or greater semester average.

Ev Bond of Londonderry

Meghan Cole of Londonderry

Katelyn Ferris of Springfield

Allison Fiske of Springfield

Keegan Greeley of Ludlow

Philip Malazarte of Chester

MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow

Autumn Morse of Springfield

Britney Phelps of Springfield

Beck Poller of Springfield

Tess Shook of Springfield

Clay Thompson of Grafton

Hannah Hallock of Springfield, a Communications and Media Studies major, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2024 semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized.

Two area students have been named to the Dean’s List of fall 2024 at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. They are:

Hazel Kekic of Chester and

and Emma Kirdzik of Ludlow

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Stonehill College, located in Easton, Mass., has recognized students named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List. To qualify for this recognition, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better. They must also have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered during the term. Local students recognized are: