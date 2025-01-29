Office seekers for Andover, Cavendish, Chester and Grafton

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, was the deadline to file petitions for those seeking town offices that will be on Australian ballots on Tuesday, March 4. Below you’ll find declared candidates for Chester, Cavendish and Grafton, which will all vote by Australian ballot. You’ll also find the lineup for offices in Andover, which will vote from the floor on Monday, March 3.

ANDOVER

Moderator , 1-year term, held by Jon Bliss

Treasurer, 1-year term, held by Jeanette Haight

Tax Collector , 1-year term, held by Jeanette Haight

Select Board member, for a 3-year term, held by Chris Plumb. Plumb will not be seeking re-election.

Select Board member, 1-year term, held by Richard Griswold, who will not be seeking re-election.

Select Board member, 1-year term, held by Susan Leader

Auditor , a 3-year term, held by Cindy Ingersoll

Cemetery Commissioner , a 3-year term, currently held by Hank Mauti

Cemetery Commissioner , for 2 years remaining on a 3-year term. Currently vacant.

Sexton , 1-year term, currently held by Hank Mauti

First Constable, 1-year term, currently held by Lucas Trask

CAVENDISH

Moderator , 1-year term, currently held by Mike Ripley

Select Board member, 3-year term, held by Sandra Russo

Select Board member, 1-year term, held by Shannon Devereux

Select Board member, 1-year term, held by David Norton

Grand Juror, 1-year term, held by Theresa McNamara

Auditor, three open positions, no candidates.

Cavendish Library Board of Trustees, one position, no candidates

Green Mountain Unified School District Board, one 3-year term, held by Steve Perani, who did not submit a petition to be on the ballot. No candidates.

Town agent, 1 year term, no candidates.

, 1 year term, no candidates. Trustee of Public Funds, 5-year term, no candidates.

CHESTER

Moderator, 1-year term, held by Bill Dakin

Select Board member, 3-year term, held by Lee Gustafson

Select Board members, two 1-year terms, held by Arianna Knapp and Tim Roper with newcomer Julian Sottovia seeking a position.

Trustee of Public Funds, 3-year term, Erron Carey will not be seeking re-election, sought by Cortlandt Pennell

Trustees of the Whiting Library, two 3-year terms held by Bill Dakin and Donna Hudkins

, two 3-year terms held by Bill Dakin and Donna Hudkins Green Mountain Unified School Board, two 3-year terms. Katie Murphy is seeking re-election; Lois Perlah will not be seeking re-election. There is no candidate for her seat.

GRAFTON

Moderator , 1-year term, David Culver

Select Board member, 2-year term, currently held by Joseph Pollio, challenged by Buzz (Warren) Fisher

Lister, 3-year term, held by Gailann Fisher

Auditor, 3-year term, held by Heather Gregory

Trustee of Campbell, Woolson Funds, 3-year term, Gailann Fisher

Trustee of Public Funds, 3-year term, held by Gailann Fisher

Library Trustee, 3-year term, Galen Johnson. (Galen Pinkham is the incumbent)

Library Trustee, 3-year term, held by John Saroff

Grafton-WNUESD School Director, 2-year term, held by Cathy Siano-Goodwin

Grafton-WNUESD School Director, 2-year term, held by Rachel Plummer

Athens WNUESD School Director, 2-year term, held by Krista Gay

, 2-year term, held by Krista Gay Athens WNUESD School Director, 2-year term, Mark Berman

According to Town Clerk/Treasurer Jeanette Haight, Andover's Town Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 3 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Haight said that all current officers, except for two, are seeking re-election. During Town Meeting, the following offices will be voted from the floor:

In Cavendish, there are no contested races. Town Meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, and via Zoom. Australian balloting will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St. Below are the positions on the ballot.

Polls at Chester Town Hall, located at 556 Elm St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4. Town Meeting, including voting on the town budget, will be held the evening before. All incumbents are seeking re-election and a newcomer is joining the fray.

Voters in Grafton will be voting at Town Hall, 117 Main St., beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4. All incumbents are seeking re-election, and one seat is being contested.