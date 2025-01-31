Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 5
The Chester Select Board will hold it regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2025 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Local Concerns Meeting; Scoping Study on Sidewalk to High School
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated January 15, 2025, Special Selectboard Meeting dated January 17, 2025, and Special Selectboard Meeting dated January 22, 2025
4. Citizen’s Comments
5. Old Business
6. Highway Access Permit Appeal; Longo Properties
7. Certificate of Highway Mileage
8. Appoint Ethics Liaison to State Ethics Commission
9. Sign Bond Documents
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session: Obtain Legal Counsel Re: Employee Matter
12. Executive Session: Annual Town Manager Review
13. Adjourn
