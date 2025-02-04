ESBR announces successful fund-raising campaign
Feb 04, 2025
An additional $15,000 was pledged by an annual angel donor who has supported this cause since before the annual Giving Tuesday Campaign was established, and an Epic Promise Grant in the amount of $2,500 was received this winter to support transportation and technology.
As an independent school, providing a local viable, affordable and intriguing educational opportunity remains a top priority.
ESBR is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Support is always welcome, whether through financial donations or volunteering. Click here to donate online or mail a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.
Please contact Patrick Pullinen, Chair of the Board, if you would like to learn more about the school or get involved.
