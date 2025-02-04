New work by local playrwright to be read at Chester UU Church on Saturday
The dramatic thriller features the enigmatic Mr. Quin, a little-known recurring character of Christie who helps to solve mysteries and save innocent lives. Each time he appears, he drops more hints about his supernatural nature. Who — or what — is Mr. Quin, really? The stories were adapted for the stage by local playwright Miles Ledoux of Springfield.
Suggested donation is $10. Limited seating is available; click here to reserve a seat by e-mail.
