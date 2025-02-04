Op-ed: Who funds local candidates?

By Madeline Bodin

he candidates we elected to the state legislature are getting down to business in Montpelier, but it’s not too soon to learn from the last election. While the next two-year state election cycle has already officially begun, we can expect campaign signs to pop up on lawns again in about 18 months.

To know what to expect next time, I wanted to learn more about what happened this time in four local races for state representative. I guessed that funding was k ey. I examined the Vermont Secretary of State’s database of campaign contributions and what I found shattered my belief that our local politics are relationship-based.

Two individuals, Lenore Follansbee Broughton of Burlington and J. Hunter Melville of South Woodstock, provided a significant portion of the funding for several local candidates for state representative. They contributed 18.7 percent, 25 percent, 65 percent and a stunning 74 percent of what the Republican candidates for state representative in, respectively, Chester, Ludlow, Cavendish and Andover raised for their campaigns.

Jan Payne of Andover, who received the smallest dollar amount ($1,620), but the largest percentage of her total funding from these two donors – 74 percent – lost her election to Chris Morrow. The rest won.

I believe we need to be alert to what these donations may be telling us about candidates, and watchful for the donors’ influence, if used. By law, campaign donors don’t have to explain their choices to voters, but we should at least be aware that they have a role in local campaigns.

As we take a closer look, let me acknowledge that Vermont has state laws for campaigns and contributors, and nothing I’m telling you about is illegal. The question is: Do you want our local elections to be funded by people who know the candidates?

The limit for one person to contribute to a campaign for state representative is $1,120. The names of people contributing more than $100 to a campaign are public record.

Candidates must submit information on both the contributions they receive and how they spend the funds. There are no secrets or expectations of privacy. To gather this information, I simply looked at the Vermont Secretary of State’s campaign finance database.

Broughton, who in Vermont is a major donor to conservative causes, donated from $500 to $1,000 to each local Republican state representative candidate in Chester, Andover, Cavendish and Ludlow. Broughton’s politics have been pieced together by Seven Days, an alt-weekly, and other sources based on her donations. How our local candidates fit in is a mystery.

In the 2024 general election, Broughton contributed to 24 of the 150 campaigns for state representative, including V.L. Coffin of Cavendish, Janet Payne of Andover, Kevin Winter of Ludlow and Thomas Charlton of Chester. She also donated to five campaigns for state senator, including Windsor County candidates Andrea Murray and Jack Williams, both of whom lost. She contributed $39,530 to state campaigns in the 2024 general election.

It’s not that I mind people from out of district making contributions. I have no problem with former college roommates supporting their friend’s campaign. I have no problem with children, parents, uncles or aunts donating to a loved one, no matter where they live. In fact, I find all of these things adorable. I’m in favor of giving until it hurts when you find a candidate you believe in, or to the candidate running against one you find loathsome.

I believe if you or I were to ask any of those friends and relatives why they donated to that candidate, they would happily give us an answer.

In a case like this, I have to wonder whose needs are being championed. I wonder what Broughton’s relationship is to the candidates she supported. I phoned her and asked how she came to contribute to candidates in Chester, Ludlow and Cavendish. She said, “I would rather not speak with you about that, but thanks for thinking of me.” I expected no more, since she’s put off savvier Vermont political reporters for years.

Melville donated the individual maximum, $1,120 each to Payne, Coffin and Charlton’s campaigns.

Melville also donated $1,120 to Andrea Murray of Windsor County, which is less than the $1,680 maximum for a state Senate campaign contribution. He donated $250 to the campaign of Amanda Ellis-Thurber of Brattleboro. Someone at his same address, listed only as “J. Hunter,” contributed $1,120 to Winter’s campaign.

Over the years, Melville has donated to state representative candidates who live in Cavendish, Westminster West, Westminster and Middlesex. Again, all Republicans. I can’t find any record of him ever contributing to a campaign for state representative in the district where he lives, Windsor-5. I called the most recent Republican candidate for state representative there, just to make sure, and he didn’t remember getting a donation from Melville.

I snail-mailed, then emailed Melville and asked how he picks the candidates he supports and why — except for Murray — he donates to people he can’t vote for. He replied, “I did receive your first email but prefer not to discuss my political contributions in a public forum.”

Facebook and LinkedIn gave me a glimpse of Melville, but offered no hint of how he picks who to support.

What I found in the Democratic campaigns is different. The Democrats each had many more contributors. For example, in the Cavendish-Weathersfield-Baltimore race, Broughton and Melville were two of the four people (and one PAC) who contributed to Coffin, the Republican. Mark Yuengling, the Democrat, had over five times as many contributors. (He lost.)

Each Democratic candidate, on the other hand, had a unique set of donors. Even the Democratic Party didn’t contribute to every candidate.

When it comes to these Republican funders, it’s the lack of accountability to voters that I find disturbing. It’s the silence of the people influencing the election that rubs me the wrong way.

If my local election for state rep is a pawn in someone’s game, I’d like to know, at least, that a game is being played. We can’t hold these political donors accountable, but candidates and elected officials answer to voters, not to donors. With our votes, we can make sure that they do.

Madeline Bodin has experience researching complex topics as a science journalist. She was a freelance contributor to the Rutland Herald for 25 years. Her work has also appeared in VTDigger, The Boston Globe, The Hartford Courant, The Chicago Sun-Times, Newsday and many other publications.