Get ready for Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction

Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful and inspirational. Bidding takes place Feb. 14-24.

Each year, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Cabin Fever Online Auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art, and more. Click here to view the catalog, register and plan your bidding!

Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget. Have a gift certificate you know you will never use? Support Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital by donating gift cards to the Cabin Fever Online Auction.

This year, all proceeds go toward the construction of a new primary care clinic building. You can visit the auction website now to get registered, check out the selection and plan your bidding. For more information, click here or email info@gracecottage.org.