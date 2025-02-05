Mark Huntley, 68, of Cavendish

M

“…Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Dylan Thomas

ark Allen Huntley, 68, of Cavendish, passed from this life on Feb. 3, 2025 after a long illness despite his best efforts to the contrary.

Born on June 4, 1956, he was raised by Lucinda Shepherd in Rutland. A graduate of Rutland High School, Mark was a life-long learner, achieving success as a trusted Financial Planner, managing Huntley Financial Services for over 25 years in Ludlow. He was also a representative in the Vermont State Legislature from 2013 to 2017.

In addition to his success in business, he was a talented musician who played drums and sang harmony in bands from the time he was a young teenager, and continued playing and singing in different bands throughout his lifetime.

Mark married Sharon Beaupre Huntley in 1991 and although they divorced in 2013, they remained close friends throughout the remainder of his life.

He was a generous friend and committed community member, donating his time and energy to Rotary International, Cavendish and Green Mountain school boards, the Cavendish Select Board, Greven Field, Face of America, and countless other causes.

He nurtured friendships with his constancy and humor. He was a fun and gregarious character with a zest for life who enjoyed golf, running, travel, camping, entertaining, and was a consummate host and an aficionado of bespoke cocktails.

His home, lovingly called “The Mouse House,” is filled with his unique finds, interesting lighting and quirky, yet somehow tasteful, décor. He filled his yard with flowers, shrubs, art and places to ponder and his many windchimes welcomed visitors in deep sonorous and light tinkling tones.

Think of the man Himself (always with a capital H), and his many colorful hats, scarves, watches and shoes might leap to mind. Everyone who knew him will remember some whimsical, nonsensical phrase that Mark made all the rage among their circle.

Mark was a lover of animals, especially his faithful dog, Roxy and his cat, Blackie — “The Team.” The well-fed songbirds that put on a riotous daily show at The Mouse House will miss their liberal benefactor.

He is survived by his daughter, Madison Huntley from San Diego, Calif.; his ex-wife Sharon Huntley of Augusta, Maine, and her many family members; his brother, Wes Dikeman and wife Donna of Jonesboro, Tenn.; as well as many cousins, musicians, colleagues and friends.

His was predeceased by his son, Spencer Huntley; sister, Glo Duchscherer; and mother, Lucinda Shepherd.

Mark’s memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St. in Cavendish.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite local charity or cause in Mark’s name.