History of chocolate tea, talk and tasting Feb. 15

avendish chocolatier Maren Muter is opening her home for a free workshop on the history of chocolate on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Participants should arrive at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, by 10 a.m. and will carpool to the location.

Muter, owner of That Chocolate, has been sharing her skills at various Cavendish Historical Society programs since December of 2023. Many say that she makes the best hot chocolate that they have ever tasted.

This event is open to the public and will include tea, talk and tasting. No children younger than 12 years of age, please.

Cavendish Historical Society is sponsoring the event with the support of a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund.

For more information, call 802-226-7807 or click here to send an e-mail message.