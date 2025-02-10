To the editor: Cavendish Streetscapes’ flower boxes vandalized
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 10, 2025 | Comments 0
What is wrong with this picture to the right? There is only one flower box instead of three along the Depot Street bridge in Proctorsville.
The missing boxes were smashed and tossed into the frozen river and looking over the railing, you can see the evidence of this crime.
With generous support from the community, Cavendish Streetscapes volunteers aiming to bring a little beauty to the village centers, installed, decorated and maintained the boxes.
They were meant to last a lifetime. Destroying the boxes required a lot of effort and misdirected ill will toward the citizens and visitors who have enjoyed four seasons of different decor.
A regrettable choice.
Mary Ormrod
Cavendish
