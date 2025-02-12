FOLA screens adventurous ski films Feb. 20

F

riends of Ludlow Auditorium joins forces with the Catamount Trail Association to present an evening of skiing films at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

The evening begin with the short CTA film 40 Years on the Trail produced by Climb High Productions. This is to be followed by the feature film Variable by filmmaker Jamie Kennard, who will be available to answer questions at its conclusion.

Variable chronicles the 10-year journey of two brothers as they attempt to backcountry ski 46 rugged peaks in the Adirondack Mountains rising to 4,000 feet and higher in a quest to become the first persons to ski all 81 of the classic high peaks of the Catskill and Adirondack mountains. The duo face an uphill battle skiing to the summits, navigating through a complex terrain of ice, rock and thick trees coupled with harsh and unpredictable winter conditions.

Physical injury in the mountains, a midnight rescue across thin lake ice and the tragic loss of a spouse test the brothers’ commitment. In an evolving landscape where climate change dictates what form winter takes, the two find themselves racing against the clock, as well as a disappearing snowpack, to finish skiing the last peaks before the decade-long goal melts beneath their skis.

A raffle is to take place before the screening with chances to win prizes from Julbo, Jura Alpine Gear, CTA, The Boot Pro, The Book Nook and more. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit FOLA and CTA. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 802-228-3238 for more information.