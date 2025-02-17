West River Farmers Market in Londonderry opens vendor application process

T

he West River Farmers Market, one of the oldest and most vibrant farmers markets in Vermont, now in its 32th year, is seeking farmers, artists, craftspeople and food vendors to apply for its 2025 summer season, which runs every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Indigenous People’s Day weekend.

Vendors must grow, create or make their own products in Vermont. Effort, craftsmanship, quality and proximity to the market are all taken into account asthe Board of Directors reviews applications. More details can be found on the website in the Vendor Agreement which can be found here.

Each Saturday during the season, the market hosts about 45 vendors in a collegial, bucolic atmosphere. An online application can be found here. The fee to apply is $25. Vendors are chosen in March. Full time vendors pay $475 and part time vendors pay by the day.

The market is open 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Williams Park at Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry.

If you have questions, contact Market Manager Natalie Kapusta by e-mail.