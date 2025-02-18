Aviation & Career Education Camp for young people this summer in Springfield

H

artness State Airport, 15 Airport Road in North Springfield, will be hosting the 2025 Aviation Career Education Academy from Monday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 1.

The day camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will provide a valuable opportunity for area students between the ages of 12 and 16 to learn more about aviation through a variety of experiences. The ACE Academy is a hands-on aviation program that allows young people to explore a variety of aviation-related careers.

Professional, military and civilian experts will introduce campers to the principles of flight, teamwork, pre-flight safety, plotting navigation courses, flight simulators, building and launching model rockets and much more. Federal Aviation Administration-certified pilots will teach participants about flight safety, as well as the features of different types of aircraft.

Tuition is $325, which includes transportation from the ACE site to camp activities, food, beverages and more. Click here for an application and more information.

ACE Academy is a program of the Vermont Aviation Advisory Council Inc. with much support from the FAA, New England Soaring Association and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.