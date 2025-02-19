Second annual Grace Cottage ‘Make Tracks for Health’ fundraiser March 1

Enjoy the beauty and joy of winter while helping Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend in its mission to provide vital healthcare to the local communities.

The second annual Make Tracks for Health event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 1 at the Nordic Center at Stratton Mountain Resort, 41 Sun Bowl Road, Stratton Mountain.

Participants can choose to snowshoe or cross-country ski on the beautifully groomed trails. Rental equipment is available for an additional charge by advance registration; send an e-mail to reserve yours. Afterward, reward yourself with delicious treats and warm beverages by the fire. It is sure to be fun for the whole family.

Click here to register for $30 per person. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or send an e-mail.

Proceeds will go toward the construction of a new primary health clinic building on campus.