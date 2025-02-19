Springfield Hospital welcomes Anna Hinman as director of Rehabilitation Services

S

pringfield Hospital recently welcomed Anna Hinman, PT, DPT as director of Rehabilitation Services.

She is a highly skilled physical therapist with extensive experience in outpatient and home health care. Hinman graduated from the University of New England in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and earned her doctorate in physical therapy from Sacred Heart University in 2013.

Hinman began her career as an outpatient physical therapist in the Upper Valley, where she specialized in sports injuries, vertigo/concussion management, temporomandibular joint dysfunction and pre and postnatal care. She played a key role in the development of an occupational health program, becoming a certified ergonomic specialist and health coach.

In 2019, Hinman transitioned to home health care, where she quickly advanced to the role of clinical manager and, subsequently, quality manager. In her leadership roles, she managed and supervised clinicians across various disciplines and provided oversight of care plans for patients in many under-served communities.

She lives with her husband, three children and their corgi, Willow, and enjoys coaching her children’s soccer teams and participating in the Parent Teacher Organization.