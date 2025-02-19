T&G hosts annual meeting at Flood Brook School Feb. 25

The Taconic and Green Regional School District hosts its Annual Meeting at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry, on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
An informal meet-and-greet opportunity with board members and neighbors begins at 6:30 p.m.; the formal session starts at 7 p.m.
The primary topic of discussion is T&G’s education budget for fiscal 2026, which runs from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026,  and covers public spending for K-12 students from nine local communities: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston. T&G is one of three school districts in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.

The public vote on the T&G budget and other Warned Articles takes place one week later on Tuesday, March 4.

To help voters prepare for the information meeting and the election, the T&G Board has published its Annual Report. The document lays out line-by-line information on proposed spending, shows the step-by-step calculation of possible tax rates, provides answers to frequently asked questions and much more.

Click here to view the report. It can also be picked up at local libraries, town offices and any of the five T&G schools: Manchester Elementary Middlel, The Dorset School, Flood Brook, Currier Memorial and Sunderland Elementary.

