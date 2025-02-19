T&G hosts annual meeting at Flood Brook School Feb. 25

T he Taconic and Green Regional School District hosts its Annual Meeting at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry, on Tuesday, Feb. 25. he Taconic and Green Regional School District hosts its Annual Meeting at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry, on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

An informal meet-and-greet opportunity with board members and neighbors begins at 6:30 p.m.; the formal session starts at 7 p.m.

The primary topic of discussion is T&G’s education budget for fiscal 2026, which runs from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, and covers public spending for K-12 students from nine local communities: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston. T&G is one of three school districts in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.