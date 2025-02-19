To the editor: Ignoring the poor, enriching the rich
I am ashamed of our president. On the one hand, he is trying to eliminate the United States Agency for International Development and reduce the help America gives to the world’s poor.
On the other hand, he has proposed America lead in developing Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East,” for the enjoyment of the world’s rich.
His philosophy is to help the rich and ignore the poor. That’s not the lesson we should be teaching our children, and certainly not the lesson we should be modeling for the rest of the world.
Jon Hart
Bartonsville
