Ludlow Rotary Club prepares for 67th annual Penny Sale
Press release | Feb 24, 2025 | Comments 0
The LRC has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.
The Penny Sale will feature hundreds of gifts donated by area businesses and individuals. Club members have been busy requesting donations.
For more information, call event co-chairs Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000 or Jim Rumrill at 802-228-8866.
