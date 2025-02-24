Ludlow Rotary Club prepares for 67th annual Penny Sale

A

lthough the Ludlow Rotary Club’s 67th Annual Penny Sale is several weeks away, members have already begun preparations. This is the major fund-raising event for LRC’s annual scholarships that are given to area high school seniors.

The LRC has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.

The Penny Sale will feature hundreds of gifts donated by area businesses and individuals. Club members have been busy requesting donations.

For more information, call event co-chairs Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000 or Jim Rumrill at 802-228-8866.