Ludlow Rotary Club prepares for 67th annual Penny Sale

| Feb 24, 2025 | Comments 0

Ludlow Rotarians are busy soliciting donations for the 67th Annual Penny Sale. Photo by Kevin Barnes

Although the Ludlow Rotary Club’s 67th Annual Penny Sale is several weeks away, members have already begun preparations. This is the major fund-raising event for LRC’s annual scholarships that are given to area high school seniors.

The LRC has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.

The Penny Sale will feature hundreds of gifts donated by area businesses and individuals. Club members have been busy requesting donations.

For more information, call event co-chairs Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000 or Jim Rumrill at 802-228-8866.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.