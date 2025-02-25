Gardener Charlie Nardozzi to give talk in Springfield March 12

T

he Springfield Garden Club invites the public to a free talk by renowned plantsman Charlie Nardozzi at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 at the Nolin Murray Center, 38 Pleasant St. in Springfield.

His talk, Ecological Gardening and Companion Planting, will teach you have to improve your garden’s ecosystem and production while protecting birds, insects and animals.

Nardozzi is a Regional Emmy-award winning, nationally recognized garden writer, speaker and radio and television personality. He has worked for more than 30 years bringing expert gardening information to home gardeners through radio, television, talks, tours, online and the printed page. He delights in making gardening information simple, easy, fun and accessible to everyone.