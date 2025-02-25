Green Mountain Gardeners presents ‘I Love Dahlias’ March 3

T

he Green Mountain Gardeners announces its March program, “I Love Dahlias,” presented by Michele Dauphinais of the Rutland Garden Club.

This hour-long talk will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 3 at the Londonderry Rescue Squad, 6068 VT Route 100, and will be followed by a light lunch. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

With thousands of varieties, dahlias are popular garden flowers that provide brilliant color to the garden landscape and long-lived cut flowers for the summer table. Due to freezing winter temperatures in Vermont, dahlia tubers must be dug up and replanted each year, but the labor of cultivating them is rewarded by spectacular blooms in a variety of sizes, from “dinner plate” dahlias to mini pompoms, and in many colors, from deepest reds through the spectrum to brilliant whites, both pure and variegated.

Dauphinais will talk about how to plant tubers in the ground or in pots, nurture them through the growing season and store them over the cold months. She has given lively and entertaining talks about her passion for dahlias to garden clubs and other organizations throughout central Vermont and eastern New York. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about this resilient garden mainstay.

The Green Mountain Gardeners fosters horticulture, beautification and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston. In addition, the group serves its communities through beautification and service projects.