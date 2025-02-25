Springfield High presents three performances of ‘Little Women’ March 7-9

S

pringfield High School’s Theater Department presents three performances of Little Women by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott in early March.

Performances will be at the Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St., at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 9. Admission is by donation.

According to the Dramatists Play Service, Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She’s indecorous and headstrong, and one day she’s going to be a great American novelist.

As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: that of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.

Call 802-885-7954 with any questions or send an e-mail to Rebecca Skrypeck. Check out the SHS Theater Department’s Facebook page.