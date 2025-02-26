To the editor: GM Board incumbent Perlah seeks write-in votes

To the Residents of Chester,

I

am announcing my run as a write-in candidate for a three-year term as a representative from Chester to the Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District.

I have been a member of the Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors for the past six years. Although I had planned to retire from the board at the end of this term, I have decided to seek reelection in the absence of a candidate for my seat.

I have spent most of my adult life in education: as a teacher, special educator, reading specialist, and reading consultant. I remain passionate about education and want our schools to provide quality opportunities for the children of our community.

Please support my candidacy for the 3 year term as a Chester representative to the Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District on Town Meeting Day. Write-in Lois Perlah on the ballot.

Thank You,

Lois Perlah

Chester