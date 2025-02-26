Weston Pop-Up University returns with old favorites, new offerings
Press release | Feb 26, 2025 | Comments 0
This year’s courses include old favorites and new offerings. All classes are free and open to the public. The first class takes place on Thursday, March 6.
This year’s program offers a dozen classes, ranging from creative to practical, including:
- Making Pasta with Chef Michael
- Mindful Meditation
- Pie Crust 101
- Spring Wreath Making
- Wine Tasting 101
- Knitting for Beginners
- Can That Really Happen?!? The Physics of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner
“It’s a ‘Pop-Up’ because it pops up each year for a few weeks,” said Laura Katz, one of the organizers. “And it’s called a ‘university,’ but it’s much less formal – it’s a way to offer entertainment and learning opportunities to our community through programs led by locals. And it’s a chance to get together with neighbors!”
Most classes will be held in person at various locations in Weston; a few classes will be held via Zoom.
Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. Click here to view the class schedule and to register.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.