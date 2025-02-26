Weston Pop-Up University returns with old favorites, new offerings

W

eston Pop-Up University, which brings creativity, ideas and people together to have fun and strengthen community, announces its 2025 line-up taught by local residents throughout March.

This year’s courses include old favorites and new offerings. All classes are free and open to the public. The first class takes place on Thursday, March 6.

This year’s program offers a dozen classes, ranging from creative to practical, including:

Making Pasta with Chef Michael

Mindful Meditation

Pie Crust 101

Spring Wreath Making

Wine Tasting 101

Knitting for Beginners

Can That Really Happen?!? The Physics of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner

“It’s a ‘Pop-Up’ because it pops up each year for a few weeks,” said Laura Katz, one of the organizers. “And it’s called a ‘university,’ but it’s much less formal – it’s a way to offer entertainment and learning opportunities to our community through programs led by locals. And it’s a chance to get together with neighbors!”

Most classes will be held in person at various locations in Weston; a few classes will be held via Zoom.

Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. Click here to view the class schedule and to register.