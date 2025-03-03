Applications open for Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships

T

he Crown Point Board of Realtors will be awarding two $1,000 Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships, memorializing Sammy Pierce, remembered as one of the most generous and thoughtful realtors in Windsor County.

Applicants must demonstrate a strong history of volunteer or charitable service, leadership and commitment to their community.

These scholarships are open to students who reside full-time in Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Clarendon, Grafton, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Townshend, Wallingford, Weathersfield, Weston, West Windsor or Windham.

Applicants should be continuing their education in a two- or four-year program. They may be class of 2025 high school graduates, home schoolers, returning college students, previous recipients or adult students. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, May 5; winners will be announced in June.

Applications and information about the Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships are available at your local high school; alternatively, send a text to Betty McEnaney at 802-236-7099.

Those wishing to contribute to the Sammy Pierce Education Fund may send a check to Betty McEnaney, P.O. Box 402, Ludlow, VT 05149.