Celebrate Dr. Seuss Week at South Derry Library March 8

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites children of all ages (and their grown-ups too) to celebrate Dr. Seuss Week at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 8.

Come be a whimsical architect and design a wacky Dr. Seuss City with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for all ages; materials will be provided.

Families will also receive a free copy of The Sneetches and Other Stories by Dr. Seuss, thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.