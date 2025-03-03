Celebrate Dr. Seuss Week at South Derry Library March 8
Come be a whimsical architect and design a wacky Dr. Seuss City with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for all ages; materials will be provided.
Families will also receive a free copy of The Sneetches and Other Stories by Dr. Seuss, thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation.
For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.
