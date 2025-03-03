Chester Select Board agenda for March 5
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 03, 2025 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold it regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom click here. Below is its agenda.
1. Reorganization of Board
2. Adopt Rules of Procedure
3. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
4. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Feb 19.
5. Citizens’ Comments
6. Old Business
7. Short-Term Rental Update
8. Discussion Re: Providing Direction to Planning Commission on Quarries/Earth Extraction
9. Resolution Re: VT Rail Plan Mid-Point
10. Vermont 250th Resolution
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
13. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.