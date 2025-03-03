Chester Select Board agenda for March 5

The Chester Select Board will hold it regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom click here. Below is its agenda.

1. Reorganization of Board

2. Adopt Rules of Procedure

3. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes from the Select Board Meeting dated Feb 19.

5. Citizens’ Comments

6. Old Business

7. Short-Term Rental Update

8. Discussion Re: Providing Direction to Planning Commission on Quarries/Earth Extraction

9. Resolution Re: VT Rail Plan Mid-Point

10. Vermont 250th Resolution

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

13. Adjourn