Alumni Association to hold Shake Your Shamrocks Community Dance March 15

he Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association is holding its annual Community Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South in Chester, will open its doors for an evening filled with fellowship and dancing.

The event — dubbed Shake Your Shamrocks since it will coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations — is open to the public with a $10 cover charge.

So put on your green attire and reconnect with old friends or make new ones. The evening will feature a 50/50 raffle, and alumni T-shirts will be available for purchase.