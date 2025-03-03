Alumni Association to hold Shake Your Shamrocks Community Dance March 15
American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way, off Route 103 South in Chester, will open its doors for an evening filled with fellowship and dancing.
The event — dubbed Shake Your Shamrocks since it will coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations — is open to the public with a $10 cover charge.
So put on your green attire and reconnect with old friends or make new ones. The evening will feature a 50/50 raffle, and alumni T-shirts will be available for purchase.
