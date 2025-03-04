Monthly show-and-tell for grown-ups begins March 7 at Rockingham Library

Do you remember how much fun show-and-tell was when you were in school? It’s not just for kids anymore. The Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, is hosting a monthly show-and-tell event from 3 to 5 p.m. beginning on Friday, March 7.

This activity is geared to those who are at least 16 years of age and will take place on the first Friday of each month in the third-floor meeting room.

What kind of things does one bring to show-and-tell? Something you made. Something someone made for you. An item with a story. A family heirloom. A gift from a friend or relative. An example of an item you collect. An interesting thing that you found while you were out walking or hiking. If you can fit it through the door and it is not a live animal or something smelly, dangerous or messy, it qualifies.

Everyone will have time to show off their item, talk about it and answer questions. What is it? Where did it come from? If you made it, what steps and techniques were used? Why is this thing important to you? Is there something that you do not know about the item but wish that you did?

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a show-and-tell item, but it is not required. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, send an e-mail, click here or call 802-463-4270.