Chester government to host open house on development of water tank land for housing

The Town of Chester is studying housing development potential at the 139-acre town-owned property south of Green Mountain Union High School to serve the local workforce and community members.

Open House

he Town will be hosting a public open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18 on the 2nd floor of Chester Town Hall to discuss housing development at this property. There will be no formal presentation and the community is welcome to drop in anytime to participate in this open house.

Attendees can expect to spend 15 to 20 minutes learning about the project and answering interactive questions to share their thoughts on the need for housing in Chester and the type of development they would like to see on this property. Snacks will be provided, and attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a local gift card.

Why housing?

s with many Vermont towns, Chester is currently experiencing a shortage of housing affordable for the local workforce and community members.

In 2023, the median income of Chester households was $67,031. For housing to be affordable, all housing costs –including maintenance and utilities — must equal 30 percent of a household’s income or less, meaning that the median Chester household should pay no more than $1,675 each month for housing.

This is equivalent to purchasing a home of approximately $237,000. Average home values, according to Zillow, have increased from $242,460 in 2020 to $347,891 in 2024, a 44 percent increase in four years. Furthermore, the Mount Ascutney region needs to develop between 1,207 and 1,781 new housing units by 2030 and between 3,750 and 7,391 by 2050, according to the 2025 Vermont Housing Needs Assessment.

The Town has recognized the need for more housing to serve the community and is analyzing several Town-owned properties to understand if they are suitable for affordable housing development.

About the project

he Town has hired Vermont-based planning and design team SE Group to conduct this project, which includes a site feasibility analysis, a market study, and community outreach. This project is being funded through a Municipal Planning Grant awarded by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.

More information can be found by clicking here or by calling the Town Office at 802-875-2173.