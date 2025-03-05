College News

Makenna Milbauer of Grafton graduated with a BA in Psychology from the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, S.C., in December 2024.

The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College, in Clinton, N.Y., for the fall 2024 semester. To be named to the Hamilton College Dean’s List, a student must be a member of the Class of 2025, 2026 or 2027 and have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry , a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, is a senior majoring in neuroscience.

Zedekiah McNaughton of Springfield, a sophomore, is a a graduate of Woodstock Union High School.

Brody Meszkat of Londonderry, who is studying Music: Studio Composition, has been named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Purchase College, in Purchase, N.Y. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must take a minimum of 12 credits and carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs.

Taylor Clukey of Springfield has been named to the Vermont State University Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Maximillian St. George of South Londonderry was one of three Men’s Rugby student-athletesfrom Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio, chosen to represent the Great Lakes Select Side Thunderbirds All-Star Team, made up of players and coaches from the Great Lakes Region, representing universities across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. They competed in the National Collegiate Rugby Men’s Nationa Cup All-Star Tournament in Atlanta in mid-January.