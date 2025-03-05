GMUSD budget articles pass by varying margins
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 05, 2025 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
The first was asked voters if a $357,395 surplus could be put into a reserve account earmarked for work on the district’s facilities which were the focus of a $20 million bond issue that failed a few years back. But here, the result was overwhelmingly positive. Voters affirmed the idea by a vote of 632 to 172.
On the other hand, GMUSD proposed a budget of $18.6 million, which squeaked by with a 43 vote margin – 425 to 382. That’s reminiscent of the 47 vote margin by which the above mentioned bond failed in 2022. For many years, education votes passed easily. But today, the budget votes remain tight for a number of reasons beyond actual dollars. Schools are seeing they have to find their ways through the issues that drive voters to accept or reject their proposals.
Overall, the number of votes cast in each of the four GM towns were:
- Andover – 89
- Baltimore – 26
- Cavendish – 216
- Chester – 482
There were 10 blank ballots for the surplus vote and 6 blank ballots for the budget vote.
