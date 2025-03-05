League of Women Voters speaker series on Supreme Court decisions concludes March 12

T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the last in its 2024-2025 Lecture Series onat 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12. This season examined the potential impacts of five important decisions issued since 2022.

William Clark of the Gifford Law Center and Cabot Teachout, a criminal defense lawyer, will discuss the Garland v. Cargill decision. In June 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its statutory authority by issuing a rule that classified a bump stock as a “machine-gun.”

This will be a virtual presentation and is open to the public; click here to send questions in advance. Attendance is free, but registration is required.