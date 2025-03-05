On eve of Trump tariffs, Chester voters affirm friendship with Canada

By Cynthia Prairie

t the end of Monday night’s Town Meeting in Chester — and the evening before the Trump administration’s 25 percent tariffs were to take effect against Canadian and Mexican imports — Chester resident Shawn Cunningham* rose to offer a resolution.

With mic in hand, he read aloud from a prepared statement: “As fellow people of the North and fellow lovers of the maples, the people of Chester affirm their friendship with, and their respect for our neighbors, the people of the nation of Canada.”

Before a discussion on the issue could even take place, a rousing applause came from the audience. Following the seconding of Cunningham’s motion, Chester voters unanimously approved the resolution in support of our neighbors to the north.

*Shawn Cunningham, who works for The Chester Telegraph, was acting in his capacity as a private citizen.

