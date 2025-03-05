On eve of Trump tariffs, Chester voters affirm friendship with Canada
Cynthia Prairie | Mar 05, 2025 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie
©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC
With mic in hand, he read aloud from a prepared statement: “As fellow people of the North and fellow lovers of the maples, the people of Chester affirm their friendship with, and their respect for our neighbors, the people of the nation of Canada.”
Before a discussion on the issue could even take place, a rousing applause came from the audience. Following the seconding of Cunningham’s motion, Chester voters unanimously approved the resolution in support of our neighbors to the north.
*Shawn Cunningham, who works for The Chester Telegraph, was acting in his capacity as a private citizen.
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.