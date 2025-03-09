To the editor: Come to Chester Housing Commission Open House; enter to win a sleigh ride!



Having had my first cup of coffee, I headed out to the barn to do Thursday morning’s chores. The first three days of last week had been busy: Town Meeting on Monday night, a Select Board meeting Wednesday night and, at the polls on Tuesday, I did hand out information about the Chester Housing Commission’s Open House, to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18 at Town Hall.

First, I am a Select Board member, so I am not on the commission but housing is a key to keeping the town vibrant. As I was working the information table, I heard this comment, “You are just going to make it look like Manchester.” Translated from a long time Chester resident what that means is “Don’t make it look like Manchester. ”

I was talking to Clark this morning in the barn. He is the Suffolk stallion most of you have met and he has taken more than a few of you for a ride. Giving him a little attention and a treat is the last step of chores. He is a great listener and expects a little personal service.

I realized that these are the very kind of comments that the commission needs to hear. There is a big cross-section of the town that goes to work every day then comes home to a busy household full of their own chores and would just like a few minutes to sit and take a breath. It is how I feel when I come back from the barn’s evening chores. They are twice a day and lambing is going to start in about two weeks and there will be a lot more time in the barn when it’s full of lambs.

Well, when I started last Tuesday morning talking to people about coming to a Housing Feasibility Study Open House I could see their eyes glaze over. I had brought Rocky the dog knowing at least he would get a smile but it was not happening. So, I ended each of my “need your help” with “You could win a sleigh ride.” It completely removed the eye glazing and got a smile. The sleigh ride is for up to four people here at Smokeshire Hilltop Farms. It will, of course, depend on the weather.

In talking further with Clark, I was pondering what would bring the thoughts of summer in this time of mud. Spring can seem a long way away at Town Meeting. Clark and I came up with this challenging second prize. The farm does pick your own blueberries. My second drawing prize will be as many blueberries as the winner or your co-conspirator can pick in an hour for free. When the bushes are full that could be gallons of berries.

There is no need of telling you how much the town needs housing. The Open House will have storyboards for your comments and ideas, so it is a walk-through and not a meeting, so just a few minutes of your time. You could win a sleigh ride or blueberries from Smokeshire. Please take a few minutes out of your day on Tuesday, March 18 and come tell the commission about your ideas and enter the drawing. There will be more prizes than the farm’s.

Well, I have had breakfast and the second cup of coffee. Time to get back to work.

Peter Hudkins

Select Board member

owner, Smokeshire Hilltop Farms

Chester