GNAT-TV hosts Annual Meeting & Open House on March 13

GNAT-TV will host its Annual Meeting & Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13 at its studios, 6378 Vermont Route 7A in Sunderland.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the studio, meet the GNAT-TV team and engage in conversations about the station’s evolving vision.

GNAT-TV is committed to amplifying local voices, fostering community connections and innovating for the future. This event provides a platform for community members to contribute their perspectives and ideas, ensuring that local media remain vibrant and reflective of the people served.

The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.

Click here to reserve your spot or call 802-362-7070.