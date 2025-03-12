Antonie James Nunnikhoven, 66, formerly of Weston

Antonie James Nunnikhoven, 66, of Livingston, Mont., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Olympic Valley, Calif. He was born on Oct. 28, 1958 to John and Betty Nunnikhoven of Weston.

Many know him as “The Man Who’s Done Everything.” He loved the mountains and was a chef in Stowe, Vt., and Yosemite and Mammoth Mountain, Calif. He became a ski coach and traveled to Portillo, Chile, where he met Heidi Bowes through their love of ski racing and the outdoors. They were married on June 8, 1991 in Steamboat Springs and raised their two daughters, Sandy and Marieke “Meka.”

His love for community developed close friendships in the ski, fishing and geocaching world throughout the mountain west. His love and commitment to helping others as a coach and as an official on the race course was important to him.

Tony had a sense of humor drier than the desert. He had a deep passion for storytelling, nature and adventure. He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought it would help. “Do something, even if it’s wrong.” “If you get bucked off, you get right back in the saddle and show that horse who’s boss.” “The fear of failure is a reasonable one, but how we respond to that fear is within our control.”

His time with his family was priceless: teaching them how to ride horses. Countless days on the slopes, races and just fun days in the powder. Eggs Benedict whenever they asked for it. Rock climbing, camping, hiking, geocaching, fishing and every day in between. Countless inside jokes (“went fishing on the moon today,” shtinkfish). Shaggy dog stories that were more lies than truth (“never let the truth get in the way of a good story”). Helping him out on his job sites. Days gathering wood for the winter (he never did let them use the chainsaw).

He is survived by his devoted wife Heidi (Bowes) Nunnikhoven, daughters Sandy and Meka Nunnikhoven; mother Betty Nunnikhoven; sister Kim Seymour; brother David Nunnikhoven, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father John Nunnikhoven of Chester.

Friends, if you can imagine yourself saying something nice for someone at their funeral, do yourself a favor and say it to their face. As Meka says, “I’m lucky enough to have learned that lesson early enough, that my Dad passed away knowing that I love him. That I’m proud of him. That I brag about him to my friends. That I wanna be like him someday. Hug people. Long enough to make it weird. Watch the sunset. Make sun tea. Go fishing. Follow your muse. We only get one life, and if we pack in half as much as this titan of man did, we’re doing alright, guys.”

Sandy loved watching movies with her Dad, Star Wars adventures, family road trips and endless stories. Continue this onward. “Boots and Saddles.” Get going.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Olympian Hall, Steamboat Springs, Colo.