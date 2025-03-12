Magic Mountain Outing Club hosts fund-raising Chili Cook-Off
Press release | Mar 12, 2025 | Comments 0
Seven individuals and seven local restaurants, including Black Line Tavern, Bromley Market, Grandma Miller’s Pies and Pastries, The New American Grill, The Red Slate Restaurant, Revival Kitchen and Which Way Tavern, participated. Although the restaurant category was a closely contested race, Revival Kitchen was awarded the top prize.
Local amateur chefs brought the heat as well; the individual chef category ended in a tie between Jared Lindahl and Willoughby Britton’s Fire on the Mountain chili and Ray Rowland’s You Bag It chili.
Other winners included the more than 75 attendees who paid just $15 for unlimited samples of chilis, including Baja, chicken, venison, vegan and others, then voted for their favorites. The funds raised will be split between Magic Mountain Ski Patrol and the Magic Mountain Outing Club.
Additional thanks go out to Magic Mountain and the Black Line Tavern for supporting the fundraiser; Dennis Duggan for providing the award plaques and 2 Daisies (Megan Emilie) and Red Slate Restaurant for providing server aprons and hats/aprons for the winners.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.