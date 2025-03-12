Magic Mountain Outing Club hosts fund-raising Chili Cook-Off

T

he Magic Mountain Outing Club held a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser at Magic Mountain’s Black Line Tavern on Saturday, March 1.

Seven individuals and seven local restaurants, including Black Line Tavern, Bromley Market, Grandma Miller’s Pies and Pastries, The New American Grill, The Red Slate Restaurant, Revival Kitchen and Which Way Tavern, participated. Although the restaurant category was a closely contested race, Revival Kitchen was awarded the top prize.

Local amateur chefs brought the heat as well; the individual chef category ended in a tie between Jared Lindahl and Willoughby Britton’s Fire on the Mountain chili and Ray Rowland’s You Bag It chili.

Other winners included the more than 75 attendees who paid just $15 for unlimited samples of chilis, including Baja, chicken, venison, vegan and others, then voted for their favorites. The funds raised will be split between Magic Mountain Ski Patrol and the Magic Mountain Outing Club.

Additional thanks go out to Magic Mountain and the Black Line Tavern for supporting the fundraiser; Dennis Duggan for providing the award plaques and 2 Daisies (Megan Emilie) and Red Slate Restaurant for providing server aprons and hats/aprons for the winners.