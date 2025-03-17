Call to employers for 2025 River Valley Job Fair
Mar 17, 2025
This is a great opportunity for employers to find potential employees, as well as to network with other organizations. Businesses of any size from Vermont and New Hampshire are welcome to participate.
Click here for information about registration options and benefits. The Facebook page contains updates, jobseeker tips and information and more.
Contact Amanda Sidler at the Springfield Regional Development Corp. at 802-885-3061 or by e-mail with any questions.
The 2025 River Valley Employment Fair is an effort of the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with the River Valley Technical Center, HireAbility, Vermont Adult Learning, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Regional Development Corp. and the Springfield School District.
