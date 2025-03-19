Chester Select Board agenda for March 19

| Mar 19, 2025 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 19, 2025 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda:

1.Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated March 5, 2025
2. Citizenâ€™s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Forestry Management Plan
5. Appointments

  • Annual
  • Planning Commission
  • Development Review Board
  • Housing Commission
  • Citizen Advisory Committee
  • Local Cannabis Control Commission

6. Paper of Record
7. Appointment of Town Clerk
8. Class IV Road Policy
9. Rules of Procedure
10. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits

  • First Class â€“ American Legion
  • Second Class â€“ Jiffy Mart, Sunoco, MacLaomainnâ€™s
  • Third Class â€“ MacLaomainnâ€™s, American Legion
  • Outside Consumption â€“ MacLaomainnâ€™s, American Legion
  • Tobacco â€“ Jiffy Mart, Sunoco
  • Tobacco Substitute â€“ Jiffy Mart, Sunoco

11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Executive Session â€“ Discuss Appointment of Public Officers â€“ 1 VSA Â§ 313 (3) (if needed)
13. Executive Session: Town Manager Evaluation – 1 VSA Â§ 313 (3)
14. Adjourn

