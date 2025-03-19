Chester Select Board agenda for March 19

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 19, 2025 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda:

1.Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated March 5, 2025

2. Citizenâ€™s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Forestry Management Plan

5. Appointments

Annual

Planning Commission

Development Review Board

Housing Commission

Citizen Advisory Committee

Local Cannabis Control Commission

6. Paper of Record

7. Appointment of Town Clerk

8. Class IV Road Policy

9. Rules of Procedure

10. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits

First Class â€“ American Legion

Second Class â€“ Jiffy Mart, Sunoco, MacLaomainnâ€™s

Third Class â€“ MacLaomainnâ€™s, American Legion

Outside Consumption â€“ MacLaomainnâ€™s, American Legion

Tobacco â€“ Jiffy Mart, Sunoco

Tobacco Substitute â€“ Jiffy Mart, Sunoco

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session â€“ Discuss Appointment of Public Officers â€“ 1 VSA Â§ 313 (3) (if needed)

13. Executive Session: Town Manager Evaluation – 1 VSA Â§ 313 (3)

14. Adjourn