GMUSD Board agenda for March 20

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 20, 2025 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 VT-Route 103 S, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86893724427

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. February 20, 2025, Regular Meeting

IV. BOARD REORGANIZATION

A. Board Officers

1. Board Chair

2. Vice Chair

3. Clerk

4. Warrant Signer(s)

5. Recording Secretary

B. Board Representatives

1. TRSU Board

2. TRSU Board Alternate

3. RVTC Board

4. Bargaining Counsel â€“ Teacher

5. Bargain Counsel â€“ Support Staff

C. Subcommittee Assignments

1. Facilities

2. Finance

3. Policy

4. Transportation

5. Community Outreach

V. STUDENT REPORTS

VI. ADMINISTRATORSâ€™ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations

VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

A. Budget Status

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Outreach/Publicity

D. Legislative Committee

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 5 minutes per person)

XI. BOARD COMMENTS

XII. NEW BUSINESS

XIII. POLICY GOVERNANCE

A. Visual Next Steps

B. Example Policy Creation

C. Choose Future Workdays

XIV. OLD BUSINESS

A. Negotiations Update

B. Cavendish Public Library Agreement with GMUSD

C. CAES (FEMA) Construction Update

D. CTES Pre-School Update

XV. POLICIES ADOPTED

XVI. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

XVII.NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, April 17, 2025, GMUHS Library Media Center

1. Due to Vacation Consider April 24

XVIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

A. Appointment, Employment, or Evaluation of Public Officer or Employee: 1 V.S.A. S313

XVIIII ADJOURNMENT: