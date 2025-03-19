GMUSD Board agenda for March 20
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 20, 2025 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 VT-Route 103 S, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86893724427
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 20, 2025, Regular Meeting
IV. BOARD REORGANIZATION
A. Board Officers
1. Board Chair
2. Vice Chair
3. Clerk
4. Warrant Signer(s)
5. Recording Secretary
B. Board Representatives
1. TRSU Board
2. TRSU Board Alternate
3. RVTC Board
4. Bargaining Counsel â€“ Teacher
5. Bargain Counsel â€“ Support Staff
C. Subcommittee Assignments
1. Facilities
2. Finance
3. Policy
4. Transportation
5. Community Outreach
V. STUDENT REPORTS
VI. ADMINISTRATORSâ€™ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations
VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. Budget Status
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Outreach/Publicity
D. Legislative Committee
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom; 5 minutes per person)
XI. BOARD COMMENTS
XII. NEW BUSINESS
XIII. POLICY GOVERNANCE
A. Visual Next Steps
B. Example Policy Creation
C. Choose Future Workdays
XIV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Negotiations Update
B. Cavendish Public Library Agreement with GMUSD
C. CAES (FEMA) Construction Update
D. CTES Pre-School Update
XV. POLICIES ADOPTED
XVI. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XVII.NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, April 17, 2025, GMUHS Library Media Center
1. Due to Vacation Consider April 24
XVIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Appointment, Employment, or Evaluation of Public Officer or Employee: 1 V.S.A. S313
XVIIII ADJOURNMENT:
