Brisk turnout for Chester housing development open house
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 19, 2025 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
Â© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The presentation was prepared by SE Group of Burlington and was run by that firm’s Community & Recreation Planner Noelle Gignoux. Gignoux knows the area, having grown up in Cavendish and graduated from Green Mountain High.
Town Manager Julie Hance told The TelegraphÂ that people were at Town Hall for the open house before it was set to begin at 4 p.m. and it continued to be busy.
Attendees signed in and took a tour around a collection of easels that contained information about the problem (lack of affordable housing) a proposal (to use a 139- acre lot purchased for siting a backup water tank) and several possible scenarios for developing the site.
For example, there were numerous possibilities given for the type of housing that might be developed on the property including tiny homes, cottage courts, condos, town homes, duplexes, courtyard apartments, multi-family units and single family units
The idea was for people to move around and place colored dots to express opinions on what would be the best option for the town to take. While a number of people read and placed stickers, others gathered in the center of the room to talk about the problem and the exercise at hand.
Gignoux told The TelegraphÂ that the turnout was strong and that those who were not able to make it could go online to see the ideas and complete the survey between now and Friday, April 4. To learn more and take the survey click here.
SE group was the organization that carried out Village Center Master Plan for the area around Main Street and the Green in 2017.
Filed Under: Chester • Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
The presentation was excellent.
I forgot to ask a question. One point of information was that there are 508? empty houses in Chester. Does anyone know if those are really 2nd homes? I know of 3 to 4 actual empty, seemingly abandoned houses but 500+ would solve the housing problem if they could be occupied. Also doesn’t the town take the properties if taxes aren’t paid. Maybe a plan to get the owners to sell would be fruitful.