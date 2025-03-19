William Shelton Ballou, 85, formerly of Chester

William Shelton Ballou, 85, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday March 4, 2025, in his beloved Rio De Janeiro apartment on Copacabana Beach, Brazil.

He is predeceased by his father William Seth Ballou and mother Eleanor (Maxwell) Ballou.

He is survived by his three daughters: Sarah Ballou Philippon (Daniel) of Chestertown, Md., Jennifer Ballou Vogt (William) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Tamasin Ballou Kekic (Nicholas) of Chester, Vt., and his former wife of 27 years Mary Virginia Treadway. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Eleanor Whitney Vogt, William Townsend Vogt, Gwendylan Follin Kekic, Hazel Wade Kekic, Ellery Ingraham Philippon, and Abigail Edmondson Philippon.

Bill was born in New York City in 1940 to Eleanor (Maxwell) Ballou and William Seth Ballou. He spent many happy summers in Vermont as a young child with his grandparents, Rev. William John Ballou and Anna Bingham Ballou on their Trebo Road Farm in Chester. Bill attended the Collegiate School in New York City, the Chester High School, The Mount Hermon School for boys in Massachusetts and Middlebury College.

During summers at Middlebury College, Bill worked at the Basin Harbor Club in Vergennes, where he met his future wife, Mary Virginia Treadway. He charmed Mary with his determination, adventurous spirit and work ethic. After a short courtship, they were married in 1965 and settled on his family’s farm in Chester. That same year, Bill was invited to partner with Howard Finn and Paul Stone to expand the Finn and Stone Insurance Agency to the towns of Stratton, Ludlow, Springfield, Chester and Manchester. He later became president of the firm and took great pride in serving his community with insurance needs until his retirement in 1995. During these years Bill and Mary shared the 23 School St. location in which she co-owned the Forlie-Ballou clothing store.

In an era when most men couldn’t find the kitchen, Bill was certainly the exception. There’s a strong case to be made that he was one of the world’s first “foodies.” Long before cooking was celebrated on television or in print, Bill was planning menus, ruling the kitchen, and entertaining friends with well-thought-out meals paired with cocktails and copious amounts of wine.

In Chester, he was famous for hosting gatherings that ranged from elegant dinner parties to pond skating in the winter and tennis and picnics in the summer. It was during this time that Bill discovered his lifelong love of bridge and became a competitive player.

He was also an enthusiastic skier and enjoyed taking his girls to ski at Timber Ridge Ski Area. He could not be missed on the slopes in his long red down ski jacket. Assuming the role of ski instructor when each daughter reached 3 years old, he would put a clothesline rope around their little waists and snow plow behind teaching them turns and stops.

From 1987 to 1995, Bill spent many vacation days on Harbour Island, Bahamas, with family and friends. Over the years, he owned and renovated several homes on the island, always seeking the perfect balance of view, privacy, and charm. His outgoing and fun-loving personality made him well known and liked by both locals and visitors

alike.

In Weekapaug, R.I., Bill restored and cared for a home that had survived the hurricane of 1938. Summers there were filled with tennis matches, beach walks, and competitive bridge games — often followed by one of his gourmet dinners and lively conversation.

After retirement, Bill split his time between Weekapaug and Rio de Janeiro, a city and culture he came to love deeply. Known to many as “Rio Bill,” he embraced Brazilian life, from its festive music and cuisine to its warm, welcoming people. He delighted in sharing his favorite mountain villages, beaches, and Rio celebrations with visiting friends and family.

Bill will always be remembered for his passion for travel and adventure, his joy in entertaining friends and family with his culinary creations, and his willingness to share his opinions — solicited or not. Above all, his deep love for his family remained constant.

Many phone calls to family and friends began with the phrase; “I’ve been thinking…” which was the clue that the opinions of Bill were coming your way whether you asked or not.

Despite his many travels and adventures, Bill would often reflect on the importance of life’s simple pleasures, citing the influences of Vermont culture and his time at Mount Hermon school. His mother always said: “Keep it simple,” and his simple gestures of kindness in growing daffodils in the spring, delivering a meal to an elderly neighbor or serving others in need were his expression of her thought.

Per Bill’s wishes, a Celebration of Life and graveside service will be planned for the spring of 2025. He will be laid to rest next to his parents and several generations of his Ballou family in the Wallingford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the Weekapaug Chapel Memorial Garden at the weekapaugfiredistrict@gmail.com or the Chester-Andover Family Center by clicking here.