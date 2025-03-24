Applications available for Rotary scholarship for non-traditional students

T

he Rotary Club of Springfield is accepting applications for the Janice H. McElroy Scholarship Program.

A minimum of $1,000 will be awarded to a person who is at least 21 years of age and has completed high school or earned a GED. There must be at least a three-year gap between graduation and full-time college attendance or a record of part-time college for three years after graduation from high school.

The scholarship may be used for expenses at a two- or four-year college or at another type of accredited institution, such as a technical or vocational program.

McElroy served as Governor of Rotary District 7870 in 2011-2012 and was instrumental in securing a Rotary International grant of $412,000 to help southern Vermont rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Irene.

Prior to her death in 2014, she requested that any donations received in her memory be dedicated to establishing a scholarship fund for non-traditional students.

Click here for an application, which must be returned by Thursday, May 15. The selected recipient will be notified in late May.