Chester Townscape taking tree and shrub orders until April 9
Press release | Mar 24, 2025 | Comments 0
This event offers good-sized, proven trees and shrubs at below-retail nursery prices. This year’s selections are:
- Snow Showers Weeping Cherry Tree,
- Firelight Tidbit Hydrangea,
- Spice Baby Korean Viburnum,
- Oso Easy Ice Bay Rose,
- Sunny Boulevard St. Johnâ€™s Wort
- Potentilla Happy Face Orange.
Click here to download the order form.
Orders and prepayment are due before April 9. Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they must be able to pick up their orders, most likely in early- to mid-May, from Main Street in Chester.
All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, feature multi-season interest and appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Most are native and sport beautiful blossoms. Any of these would make a wonderful addition to one’s property or a memorable gift for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, housewarming celebrations, memorials and other special events.
For additional information, call Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.