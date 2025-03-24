Chester Townscape taking tree and shrub orders until April 9

C

hester Townscape, an all-volunteer non-profit organization, is holding its Annual Tree & Shrub Sale to raise funds for its beautification projects.

This event offers good-sized, proven trees and shrubs at below-retail nursery prices. This year’s selections are:

Snow Showers Weeping Cherry Tree,

Firelight Tidbit Hydrangea,

Spice Baby Korean Viburnum,

Oso Easy Ice Bay Rose,

Sunny Boulevard St. Johnâ€™s Wort

Potentilla Happy Face Orange.

Click here to download the order form.

Orders and prepayment are due before April 9. Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they must be able to pick up their orders, most likely in early- to mid-May, from Main Street in Chester.

All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, feature multi-season interest and appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Most are native and sport beautiful blossoms. Any of these would make a wonderful addition to one’s property or a memorable gift for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, housewarming celebrations, memorials and other special events.

For additional information, call Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or send an e-mail.