Hands Off! protest against Trump admin to be held in Chester April 5
Press release | Mar 24, 2025 | Comments 1
If you’re a southern Vermonter who wants to protest the actions of the Trump administration, meet by the information booth across from the Chester Green on Main Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, and join the hundred-plus nation-wide “Hands Off!” protests taking place that day.
You’ll be joining people in a dozen other Vermont towns who share such concerns and will come together under the auspices of organizations such as the Chester Town Democratic Committee, Indivisible, Third Act, Common Cause, the National Education Association, and Food and Water Watch, to name a few.
If you want to say “Hands Off!” about some of the what the Trump administration is doing, bring a sign to the Chester Green and make your stand. For more about the nation-wide event, click here. For more about the local event, get in touch with Steve Dock at styeve35@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
It would be thoughtful of those gathering to please seek parking away from the green, in order to leave customer parking available for the business in this area. Thank you.