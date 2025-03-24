Hands Off! protest against Trump admin to be held in Chester April 5

If you’re a southern Vermonter who wants to protest the actions of the Trump administration, meet by the information booth across from the Chester Green on Main Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, and join the hundred-plus nation-wide “Hands Off!” protests taking place that day.

You’ll be joining people in a dozen other Vermont towns who share such concerns and will come together under the auspices of organizations such as the Chester Town Democratic Committee, Indivisible, Third Act, Common Cause, the National Education Association, and Food and Water Watch, to name a few.

If you want to say “Hands Off!” about some of the what the Trump administration is doing, bring a sign to the Chester Green and make your stand. For more about the nation-wide event, click here. For more about the local event, get in touch with Steve Dock at styeve35@gmail.com.