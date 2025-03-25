McNaughton Scholarship applications are open to area students

A

pplications are being accepted for the 2025 Laura Cody McNaughton Public Health and Community Service Award of $10,000.

This college scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Springfield or the surrounding area who exemplifies her leadership and giving spirit and is pursuing further education and training in a field where these principles may be put into practice. The recipient will also have demonstrated a commitment to service within the school and community.

Cody McNaughton was valedictorian of Springfield High School, Class of 2000. She was involved in school and community activities throughout her school years. After receiving a Masters of Public Health and working for public health organizations in the Boston area, she returned to Windsor County and served as a District Director for the Vermont Department of Public Health. She also served on the Weathersfield School Board.

This scholarship honors her many contributions to the greater Springfield community. Applications are available in high school guidance offices and must be returned by Friday, April 25.

Last yearâ€™s scholarship was awarded to Dory Hindinger of Weathersfield. An achievement award was given to Marshall Simpson of Springfield. Both are pursuing nursing degrees: Hindinger at the University of Vermont and Simpson at Wheaton College. They excelled in academics and were active in sports and in their school and greater communities.

Each year the community and friends come together for the “Lace Up for Laura Memorial 5K Walk/Run,” which provides the funds for the scholarship. The race will take place on Saturday, June 28 in Perkinsville. All ages and abilities are welcome. The kids’ one-third mile fun run begins at 8:30 a.m, and the 5K walk/run begins at 9 a.m.

Click here or here to register for this yearâ€™s event.